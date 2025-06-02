News

SPECIAL REPORT | Child education 'must be a ...

SA’s failure to invest meaningfully in early childhood development (ECD) is deepening the country’s literacy crisis, ...

By Koena Mashale
How an innovative literacy project is transforming young lives

Amid a sluggish government response, Astra Primary School started a grassroots literacy project that is transforming ...

By NOMAZIMA NKOSI
From California to an Eastern Cape village — a volunteer’s story

When California-born teacher Janet Wolfertz arrived in the small village of Viedgesville, she turned heads.  “At first, ...

By LULAMILE FENI
‘The children deserve better than this — we’re drowning’

Sixty-seven pupils squeeze into a single classroom built for half that number. Huddled three to a desk or on the floor, ...

By Koena Mashale
Viedgesville Primary — a little school with big dreams

“A tiny school with big dreams to improve education” is how principal Thobela Ngubentombi describes rural Viedgesville ...

By LULAMILE FENI
Children are our greatest treasure

The SA government likes to dedicate days, weeks and even entire months to highlighting the plight of vulnerable groups ...

Editorial Comment