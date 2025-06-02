SA’s failure to invest meaningfully in early childhood development (ECD) is deepening the country’s literacy crisis, ...
Amid a sluggish government response, Astra Primary School started a grassroots literacy project that is transforming ...
When California-born teacher Janet Wolfertz arrived in the small village of Viedgesville, she turned heads. “At first, ...
Sixty-seven pupils squeeze into a single classroom built for half that number. Huddled three to a desk or on the floor, ...
“A tiny school with big dreams to improve education” is how principal Thobela Ngubentombi describes rural Viedgesville ...
The SA government likes to dedicate days, weeks and even entire months to highlighting the plight of vulnerable groups ...
This special report into the state of literacy, a collaborative effort by The Herald, Sowetan and Daily Dispatch, was made possible by the Henry Nxumalo Foundation
Turning the page — A deep dive into the state of reading in South Africa
SPECIAL REPORT | Child education 'must be a ...
SA’s failure to invest meaningfully in early childhood development (ECD) is deepening the country’s literacy crisis, ...
How an innovative literacy project is transforming young lives
Amid a sluggish government response, Astra Primary School started a grassroots literacy project that is transforming ...
From California to an Eastern Cape village — a volunteer’s story
When California-born teacher Janet Wolfertz arrived in the small village of Viedgesville, she turned heads. “At first, ...
‘The children deserve better than this — we’re drowning’
Sixty-seven pupils squeeze into a single classroom built for half that number. Huddled three to a desk or on the floor, ...
Viedgesville Primary — a little school with big dreams
“A tiny school with big dreams to improve education” is how principal Thobela Ngubentombi describes rural Viedgesville ...
Children are our greatest treasure
The SA government likes to dedicate days, weeks and even entire months to highlighting the plight of vulnerable groups ...