Police are searching for two armed robbers who tied up a security guard and stole a state-owned Toyota Quantum minibus from the Treasury offices in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape.
The heist was carried out in the early hours of Monday.
“According to reports, two unidentified African male suspects, both armed and wearing balaclavas, entered the guardroom where a security officer was on duty. The first suspect threatened the security officer with a firearm, demanding keys to a state-owned Toyota Quantum minibus parked outside. The officer informed the suspect he did not have the keys,” said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.
During the confrontation a second armed suspect entered the room and the security guard was restrained with cable ties.
Armed robbers steal state-owned Quantum from Eastern Cape Treasury
Image: 123RF/ tommisch
“Shortly after, the officer observed the second suspect driving away in the vehicle (registration GGL 242 EC). The first suspect then seized the occurrence book register from the scene before fleeing in the stolen Quantum with his accomplice.”
The guard was not injured. Arrests have yet to be made.
Anyone who can assist police in their investigation is urged to contact the Bhisho SAPS or Crime Stop at 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs may be shared via the MySAPSapp.
