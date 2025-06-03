East London beachfront stalls become haven for vagrants
Structures for hawkers have been left unused since the ‘Stoep’ opened two years ago
Vagrants have turned abandoned buildings at the R111m Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park into lock-up-and-go shelters with sea views, after they were left empty since the venue’s opening nearly two years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.