Family of slain mom wants to appeal killer’s 18-year sentence
Father of Babalwa Ngcakani’s child stabbed her 14 times
Unhappy with the 18-year jail term handed to Babalwa Ngcakani’s killer on Monday by the Bhisho high court, her family are considering appealing against the sentence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.