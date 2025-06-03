Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years

The Mpumalanga high court on Tuesday sentenced former traffic officer Abednego Desmond Mbuyane to 12 years’ imprisonment for housebreaking and murdering his wife’s boyfriend, Thamsanqa Sbusiso Nkosi.

The conviction of Mbuyane, 39, relates to an incident on April 15 2023 at Kwanyoni Lodge in Nelspruit.

“The accused became suspicious of his wife’s whereabouts after multiple unanswered phone calls. He tracked the vehicle she was driving using a GPS tracking device, which led him to the lodge,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

Upon arrival, he identified the room where the vehicle was parked.

He forcibly entered by kicking the door open and found his wife and the deceased.

“An altercation ensued, prompting the wife and Nkosi to flee the room. The accused pursued the deceased and fatally shot him in the head and shoulder before fleeing the scene.”

Mbuyane later handed himself over to police.

In sentencing, the court considered that the accused had been in custody since his arrest. He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for housebreaking and 12 years’ imprisonment for murder. The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 12 years' imprisonment.

TimesLIVE