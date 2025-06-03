“I noticed a lack of vegetables in supermarkets so I took the opportunity,” she told TimesLIVE.
“They were waiting for trucks that deliver once a week from other provinces and I thought they would order from me every day instead of waiting for the morning delivery truck.
“At first I thought it was an easy way of making quick cash. I was looking for a livelihood, then I started loving farming and understanding it.”
With the help of her husband, Kwetana owns a 13ha farm in Mthatha specialising in seedling, poultry, piggery and crop farming. She supplies products to supermarkets, hotels, schools, restaurants and street vendors.
“He [husband] was funding me with his teaching salary. He believed in me and is my mentor.”
The community gave her the land in exchange for creating jobs.
“The business has grown and I never thought it'd be this big. I have 28 permanent employees, 22 students doing in-service training, four interns and 12 casual workers.”
As a young black woman in agriculture, Kwetana faced numerous challenges, including being undermined by supermarkets and government departments. She recalled being asked “who sent you?” when seeking funding or help.
Flooding in 2021 also swept her farm twice, but Kwetana persevered, believing in herself with her husband's support.
“Those things were hurtful. I reached a point where I was no longer looking for funding and did my own thing. I don't know how many times I fell and got back up by myself. Those challenges made me strong.”
Woman thrives in farming after failing matric
Siphesihle Kwetana has 28 permanent employees, 22 students doing in-service training, four interns and 12 casual workers
Image: Supplied
Siphesihle Kwetana, a 30-year-old woman from the Eastern Cape, has defied the odds and turned her setbacks into success.
Despite failing her matric exams in 2013 and losing her food business in 2016, Kwetana noticed a gap in the supply of fresh vegetables in supermarkets, finding her passion in farming and turning it into a thriving business.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
She recently graduated from Boston College and plans to export her produce and open an agricultural school.
Kwetana's message to young people is to believe in themselves and start small: “You don’t need millions to start; you can start with what you have. You don't have to wait for funding because [then] you will never start., Funding will [only help to] get you on the way.”
