David Duffey back to run Comrades three years after near-death experience
Buffs runner who survived Duncan Village hijacking will compete for 29th time
East London runner David “Butch” Duffey, who was shot three times and left for dead during a hijacking in Duncan Village in 2022, will make his return to the Comrades Marathon on Sunday for the first time since the incident...
