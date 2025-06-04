Police seek help in arresting rapist of 99-year-old woman

Lusikisiki police are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person who raped a 99-year-old woman in her home in the early hours of Tuesday.
The incident occurred at about 1.20am in the Manqondweni locality, Gqubeni Administrative Area.
“The suspect allegedly entered the woman’s house through an unlocked door, blinded her with a bright light and then raped her,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.
Anyone with information that can assist the police is urged to contact Lusikisiki detectives commander Colonel Siyabulela Kufa on 082-302-5118 or 083-427-9656.
Alternatively, you can call the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600-10111 or report to your nearest police station. Callers may remain anonymous.
