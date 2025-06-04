She had dreams: family of girl whose mutilated body was found in veld

Likhona Fose, 14, had dreams to change her family for the better when she grew up, but that was all shattered when her mutilated body was found in the veld at Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Sunday.

Clad in a red blanket and seated on a sofa in her house in Durban Deep, Likhona's grandmother, Nosidelelo Fose, couldn't contain her tears when talking about the beloved teenager.

“She would make tea for me. She was the child I would send around to do the house chores. She was lovely, obedient and wanted to have a better future — we had hopes for her,” she said.

She said her granddaughter went out on Saturday with her friends and never came back.

Fose said she took in the child when her mother passed away while they were living in Cape Town.

“She is my granddaughter, I raised her. Took her in when she was in grade 3. Her mother passed away while they were in Cape Town. I took her in and raised her as my own daughter, and moved with her to this side.

“She is my daughter who used to look after me. When I asked her to do some errands or make me food, she would do it immediately,” she said.