News

BOUNDARY BATTLE | Public outcry over proposed metro ward changes

Beacon Bay, Gonubie residents oppose move, others feel it could improve service

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 05 June 2025

Fury has erupted over proposed Buffalo City Metro ward boundary changes that could split long-standing communities and force residents to travel further to reach their councillors...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

What are rare earth elements and why are they important? | REUTERS
Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025