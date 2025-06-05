BOUNDARY BATTLE | Public outcry over proposed metro ward changes
Beacon Bay, Gonubie residents oppose move, others feel it could improve service
Fury has erupted over proposed Buffalo City Metro ward boundary changes that could split long-standing communities and force residents to travel further to reach their councillors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.