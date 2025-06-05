BREAKING | Man, 48, arrested for murder of 20-year-old Asenathi Mve

Her older sister, Anathi, said the family was informed by one of the friends who had accompanied Asenathi that she had been abducted.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Asenathi Mve, 20, in Ncera Village, outside East London.
The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday after a thorough investigation and was charged with murder on Thursday.
Anathi’s body was discovered on Tuesday in Bhekela village, Ncera.
She was reported missing on Monday after she failed to return home on Sunday night.
She had last been seen walking with friends after an evening out.
“With the help of the community members, police arrested the suspect in the village on Wednesday and upon thorough investigation, he was charged for murder on Thursday,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.
Mve’s body was discovered in a forest, covered with a black jacket and bearing injuries to her upper body.
Her older sister, Anathi, said the family was informed by one of the friends who had accompanied Asenathi that she had been abducted.
“He said while they were walking home, an unidentified man appeared holding a sharp object and dragged Asenathi into the bushes.”
He then ran away because it was dark and he was scared that he might be harmed,” she said.
“He went back with a friend to look for Asenathi.
“They saw her crying — she was petrified — and she begged them not to leave her, but they failed my sister.”
Mve said the family and local villagers immediately began searching for Asenathi.
Police vowed to intensify their fight against gender-based violence.
“The SAPS in the Eastern Cape is prioritising the fight against GBV and ensures that those who commit such gruesome murders are held accountable and face the full might of the law,” Mawisa said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday.
