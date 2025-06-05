Case of foot and mouth disease detected at SA’s largest cattle feedlot

A case of foot and mouth disease (FMD) has been confirmed at Karan Beef's feedlot facility in Heidelberg, the largest such facility in the country.
Karan Beef spokesperson Anso Bracken said the FMD case was confirmed on Monday after the facility was, as a precautionary measure, placed under pre-emptive quarantine on May 30 when an infection was suspected.
“This development highlights the ongoing risks faced by the livestock industry, even under rigorous control systems. Karan Beef is working closely with state veterinary services to ensure swift containment and to minimise any further risk to the industry,” Bracken said.
The agriculture department recently expressed concern about the spread of FMD, with outbreaks detected in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng in May.
China has suspended imports of beef from South Africa as a result of the disease.
The department advised livestock owners to abide by the incubation period of FMD, adding: “Newly bought animals should be separated from the resident herd for at least 28 days, even if a health attestation was issued for the animals.”
The department asked auctioneers and livestock owners to be vigilant when buying cloven hoofed animals from provinces where there are active outbreaks. “No cloven-hoofed animals should be accepted from areas under restriction for FMD in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.”
Owners or managers must take all reasonable steps to prevent their animals becoming infected with any disease and to prevent the spread of any disease from their animals or land to other animals or other properties.
“Essential biosecurity measures include limiting and/or postponing the introduction of new animals if at all possible and, if absolutely necessary, only introducing animals from known clean farms with a health declaration, preventing nose-to-nose contact of farm animals with animals outside the farm, maintaining secure farm boundaries, restricting access for people and vehicles as much as possible.
“Any suspicious clinical symptoms (salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions) must be reported to the local state veterinarian immediately and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances.”
