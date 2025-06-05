Dutywa man pleads guilty to rape spree in East London
Serial rapist Lwando Sfiso Phike pleaded guilty 13 times to various charges, including eight of rape — all committed while wielding a knife and threatening his victims, aged between 14 and 24 — in a five-year crime spree in East London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.