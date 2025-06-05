First-ever mass vaccination of poultry in SA to combat bird flu

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen on Thursday announced the first mass vaccination of poultry in the country to protect the local flock from avian flu.

He also announced that the department had also ordered vaccines to combat foot and mouth disease.

“Our vaccination team, comprising poultry specialist vets from the University of Pretoria, along with the Agricultural Research Council, has received a list of farms to be vaccinated from the poultry industry and is prioritising high-risk areas and commercial flocks to contain the virus and prevent further culling,” Steenhuisen said.

He said the country had secured a vaccine supply, ensured cold chain capacity and was building traceability and reporting mechanisms as part of a wider preparedness strategy.

In addition, 50 animal health technicians were appointed on short-term contracts to help with the vaccination rollout. Their induction and refresher training was expected to start next week.

Steenhuisen said the department had also ordered foot and mouth disease vaccines to cover KwaZulu-Natal, while assessment, as well forward and backward tracing of the outbreak in Gauteng, was ongoing.