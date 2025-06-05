A preservation order worth R1.7m has been granted against a 73-year-old businessman accused of misusing company funds.
Mthatha court grants R1.7m preservation order against businessman
Image: SAPS/ FILE
A preservation order worth R1.7m has been granted against a 73-year-old businessman accused of misusing company funds.
It was granted to the Hawks’ Priority Crime Specialised Investigation unit, in collaboration with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The Mthatha high court granted the preservation order on June 3, in a case involving Mzuvukile Benjamin Mfazwe, a director of Modern Business Holding, who allegedly purchased shares from Massmart Wholesale (Pty) Ltd without the knowledge and consent of the other directors and shareholders between 2019 and 2022.
“The discrepancies were discovered by other directors and shareholders, who reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“The investigation confirmed that Mfazwe had apparently used business money to purchase shares, thus prejudicing their entity to the tune of R1.7m for his personal benefit.”
Mfazwe was arrested in 2022 and appeared before the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court, where he was released on R10,000 bail.
The matter is currently on trial and was postponed to September.
“The preservation order was granted on June 3, prohibiting the use of the funds,” Mhlakuvana said.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Ngwenya praised the investigating team for obtaining the preservation order and looked forward to the final order.
Daily Dispatch
