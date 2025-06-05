News

Taung winner plans home and car upgrade after more than R2m lotto win

05 June 2025
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The winner, who purchased his ticket for R30 using the manual number selection, has come forward to claim his prize. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

A resident of Taung plans to furnish his home and buy a car to improve his mobility and quality of life after winning more than R2m in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot draw on May 7. 

The winner, who purchased his ticket for R30 using the manual number selection, has come forward to claim his prize.

The lucky man, who does not play the lottery regularly, said the news came as a “shock”.

“I knew it was possible but I did not expect it. I’m happy. I’ve never won such a big amount of money.”

He said he danced with joy when he found out he had won.

The numbers were chosen spontaneously off the top of his head and he kept his ticket safe until he verified the numbers at a local shop. 

The man said he first shared the news with his children.

National Lottery operator Ithuba congratulated the winner on his life-changing prize.

“We're thrilled for our lucky winner. It's wonderful to know he will get to enjoy his home in comfort and happiness. We hope this win brings him joy, peace of mind and the freedom to live life happily. We wish him all the best and are happy to have been part of his win,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Meanwhile, Ithuba has confirmed the winner of the PowerBall jackpot has also come forward to claim their prize of more than R68m.

The winning ticket was purchased via a banking app for the draw on May 23, with a R45 wager using the quick pick selection method.

This win follows 12 consecutive rollovers, after a R110m jackpot was claimed on April 8 by a healthcare worker. The latest winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

