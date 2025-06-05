News

WSU students granted bail after protest

By LULAMILE FENI - 05 June 2025

Five Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students who were arrested during a violent protest were released on R500 bail each by the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Pretoria
Families torn apart as Nigeria's flood death toll rises | REUTERS