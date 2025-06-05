'Your girl needs a hug': UK singer Jessie J diagnosed with early breast cancer

The singer announced she will undergo surgery after her performance at the Summertime Ball.
“It's a dramatic way to get a boob job. I will come back with huge tits and more music,” she said jokingly.
Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, has always been open about her health struggles, including her experiences with Meniere's disease, which affects her inner ear and voice, and a miscarriage in 2021.
“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and sharing their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse. That’s the bit that kills me.”
Despite that, she has remained positive.
“The past two months have been amazing and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. But, your girl needs a hug.”
UK singer Jessie J has been diagnosed with early breast cancer.
The 37-year-old Bang Bang hitmaker shared the news in an Instagram video, expressing her hesitation about going public with the news but ultimately deciding to be open about it.
“I’ve been going back and forth a little on should I share it? I want to but there’s a lot of opinions outside and I know the media are going to make this way bigger than it needs to be, but I also want to share this with my fans and the people who care about me,” she said.
“I was diagnosed with early breast cancer and I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this period. I want to be open and share it because selfishly I don’t talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.”
