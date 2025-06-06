The SA Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) is closely monitoring a concerning situation involving a humpback whale that appears to be entangled in rope and is towing a large flotation buoy off the Eastern Cape coast.
SAWDN, in co-operation with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue stations along the Eastern Cape coastline and municipal authorities, including the Buffalo City metro, is appealing to the maritime community not to approach the whale and not to attempt any sort of disentanglement effort.
“We urge the maritime community to exercise caution and instead alert SAWDN through the NSRI emergency operations centre at 087-094-9774 (24-hour emergency number),” SAWDN spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.
As the whale heads south, NSRI rescue stations, coast watchers and maritime friends of the NSRI will report sightings to the NSRI EOC, enabling SAWDN to keep tabs on the whale's location.
On Friday afternoon, the whale was reportedly located in reasonably deep sea north-northeast of East London.
SAWDN, in partnership with the NSRI, will send out a rescue team to investigate and conduct a formal disentanglement operation at the first viable opportunity.
“Our concern is that we do not want local mariners to put themselves at any unnecessary risk,” Lambinon said.
The organisation appreciates any sightings reported to the NSRI EOC and will react promptly once the best viable options to intervene are identified.
Despite trailing the flotation buoy, the whale appears to be moving along quite freely.
Daily Dispatch
Authorities worried humpback whale may be tangled in rope
Image: 123RF/benaung
The SA Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) is closely monitoring a concerning situation involving a humpback whale that appears to be entangled in rope and is towing a large flotation buoy off the Eastern Cape coast.
SAWDN, in co-operation with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue stations along the Eastern Cape coastline and municipal authorities, including the Buffalo City metro, is appealing to the maritime community not to approach the whale and not to attempt any sort of disentanglement effort.
“We urge the maritime community to exercise caution and instead alert SAWDN through the NSRI emergency operations centre at 087-094-9774 (24-hour emergency number),” SAWDN spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.
As the whale heads south, NSRI rescue stations, coast watchers and maritime friends of the NSRI will report sightings to the NSRI EOC, enabling SAWDN to keep tabs on the whale's location.
On Friday afternoon, the whale was reportedly located in reasonably deep sea north-northeast of East London.
SAWDN, in partnership with the NSRI, will send out a rescue team to investigate and conduct a formal disentanglement operation at the first viable opportunity.
“Our concern is that we do not want local mariners to put themselves at any unnecessary risk,” Lambinon said.
The organisation appreciates any sightings reported to the NSRI EOC and will react promptly once the best viable options to intervene are identified.
Despite trailing the flotation buoy, the whale appears to be moving along quite freely.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos