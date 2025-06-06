Council to probe absent CFO’s fitness to hold office
Inquiry in August will determine if Sigcau, seriously injured in car crash, will get his job back
After spending millions of rand on medical bills and making modifications to his home to allow him to work there, Buffalo City Metro’s absent CFO, seriously injured in a car crash in June 2022, is being investigated to see if he is fit for purpose...
