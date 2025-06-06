A property linked to Moyo is a Volkswagen Amarok, while a Porsche Macan S Diesel is linked to Matlaba, and a Mercedes-Benz C200 is linked to HTM.
From a Porsche to a Merc, Special Tribunal freezes R20m in assets linked to irregular Transnet contracts
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
From a Porsche 718 Boxster to a Mercedes-Benz V250d Avantgarde 3.2 T, Volkswagen Amarok, Toyota Hilux, Porsche Macan S Diesel and Mercedes-Benz C200, this is the list of luxury vehicles that are part of the R20.3m in assets linked to alleged irregular Transnet contracts frozen by the Special Tribunal.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Transnet obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze around R20.3m worth of movable and immovable properties.
These include luxury vehicles and high-value properties.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the action is part of an investigation into three allegedly irregular contracts for property valuation services with Transnet SOC Limited.
He said the interim order follows an SIU investigation that uncovered significant alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts.
The order interdicts MM Real Estate, Humphrey Tshepo Moyo, Neo Shown Matlala and any other party from selling, disposing, leasing, transferring, encumbering (including by granting rights of retention), transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever to the frozen properties pending the finalisation of civil proceedings.
The preserved items are the restrained properties linked to MM Real Estate, which include the Porsche 718 Boxster, a Mercedes-Benz V250d Avantgarde 3.2 T, a Volkswagen Amarok and a Toyota Hilux.
Kganyago said Transnet had referred suspicious contracts involving Transnet Property to the SIU for further investigation. He said the contracts, awarded in 2019, 2021, and 2022, have a combined value of R89m.
“Working closely with Transnet, the SIU’s investigation revealed serious flaws in the procurement processes, raising concerns about compliance with supply chain management regulations and the possibility of undue influence in the awarding of the contracts,” he said.
He said the SIU and Transnet reasonably believe Transnet may not have received full and fair value for the payments made under the disputed contracts.
“The SIU is empowered to investigate in terms of Proclamation 11 of 2018 as amended by Proclamation R. 3 of 2020 and Proclamation No 97 of 2022.
“The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the high court or a special tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration,”
