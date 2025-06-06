Police payout to man arrested on drug charge overturned
Makhanda court rejects finding that he was unlawfully detained in bust
An Eastern Cape man who convinced the Makhanda high court to find that he was unlawfully detained by the police and was awarded R128,000 in damages, lost out on the money after the minister of police successfully appealed against the judgment...
