Dijana wins 2025 Comrades in another superb sparring race with Wiersma

Tete Dijana ran a masterclass tactical race to hold off Dutchman Piet Wiersma and clinch his third Comrade Marathon victory at another thrilling finish in Durban on Sunday.

Wiersma made a late charge but could not quite replicate the sprint finish of 2023 as Dijana won in an unconfirmed time of 5hrs 25min 28sec. Wiersma was 5sec behind (5:25:33).

Exhausted Russian runner Nikolai Volkov (5:29:42) came from nowhere to end in third place in his second Comrades, holding off 2019 up run victor Edward Mothibi in fourth (5:31:41).

The 2025 race was run over 89.98km, about 2km more than the last down run in 2023 won by Dijana because of a finish at the People's Park outside Moses Mabhida Stadium due to renovations to the 2010 Fifa World Cup semifinal venue.