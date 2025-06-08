Gerda Steyn wins her fourth Comrades Marathon

Gerda Steyn laboured more than in previous victories but continued her dominance of the South African ultra-marathon running and the Comrades Marathon clinching her fourth win in the 2025 race.

At one stage near the end the gap between Steyn and second-placed Aleksandra Morozova of Russia was less than three minutes behind approaching the finish.

Steyn dug deep and ran into the People's Park finish strongly to take the win in an unconfirmed time of 5hrs 51min 19sec, well off her 5:44.54 in her 2022 win in the last down run in 2023.