A City of Cape Town law enforcement officer was arrested on Monday on charges of kidnapping, extortion and the murder of a man who disappeared after going to purchase a vehicle in Bellville.
The 43-year-old suspect was apprehended during a multidisciplinary intelligence-led operation comprising the Hawks and the provincial anti-kidnapping and organised crime units.
The victim was allegedly kidnapped in Kraaifontein on May 16 after telling a friend he was going to view the vehicle. Another friend received a phone call from the victim who reported he had been kidnapped and was being assaulted.
“Simultaneously, a ransom of R100,000 for the victim’s release was demanded by the suspects. Further phone calls were made by the suspects whereby the ransom was reduced to R10,000,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi.
An amount of R5,000 was deposited into a given bank account and the suspects demanded the balance.
A day after the kidnapping, police swooped on addresses in Philippi and Kleinvlei which resulted in the arrest of four suspects aged 30 to 36 who have already appeared in court.
“The team was led to an open field on the dunes between Monwabisi beach and Macassar, where one of the accused pointed out a shallow grave where the victim was killed and buried,” said Vukubi.
“It transpired that the City of Cape Town law enforcement vehicle, which was driven by the suspect, was used in the commission of this heinous crime.”
Cape Town law enforcement officer arrested for 'kidnapping, extortion, murder'
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
The latest suspect is due to make a first appearance at the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Tuesday and will join his co-accused in the same court on Thursday for a bail application.
“The officer who is stationed at the anti-land invasion unit was arrested amid an investigation by our safety and security information management systems (SSIMS) unit in collaboration with the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) into an incident in May,” the city said.
“When approached for assistance, our teams worked diligently to aid the Hawks’ investigation. We will continue to co-operate with SAPS to ensure a swift conclusion to the investigation and prosecution.
“While the arrest of the officer is disappointing, the safety and security directorate is committed to rooting out corrupt and criminal elements and will not hesitate to investigate and take the required action when wrongdoing is uncovered.”
The officer also faces a disciplinary process.
Meanwhile, the city confirmed the suspension of two other law enforcement officers attached to the metal theft unit who were arrested on charges of kidnapping last month. Disciplinary hearings will also take place.
