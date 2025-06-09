News

How a literacy revolution took root under the shade of a tree

One woman with a passion for reading is transforming young lives in a rural community

By Koena Mashale - 09 June 2025

In the heart of rural Limpopo, under the shade of a tree in the small village of Ga-Ipate, a quiet revolution in childhood literacy took root — sparked by an unlikely founder, Makgatla Thepa Lephale...

