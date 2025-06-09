The police have offered a R50,000 reward for information which could help locate Xabiso Mngcongo.
Man sought in connection with murder cases, R50,000 reward offered
Image: SUPPLIED
The police have offered a R50,000 reward for information which could help locate Xabiso Mngcongo.
The 34-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection with at least four murder cases in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha and Joza in Makhanda.
The incidents took place between November 2022 and June 2024.
“Most of the victims were unarmed and one was a retired police officer,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said.
“The police believe he [Mngcongo] could assist with their investigation.
“Several attempts and efforts to locate Mngcongo were made, but they were all unsuccessful.”
Anyone with information should contact Warrant Officer Barend Lensley on 082-442-3747 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
