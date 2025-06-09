A 12-year-old boy appeared in the Brakpan magistrate's court in the presence of his guardian to face charges of culpable homicide and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.
“It is alleged that on Saturday at about 1pm, the minor was driving his parents’ vehicle at the corner of Madeley and Northdene streets when he drove over a 14-year-old boy and bumped into a wall,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
The 14-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene. The 12-year-old was then taken to the Brakpan police station and later released into the care of his parents on Sunday.
“In court, the matter was postponed to August 28 to determine his criminal capacity.”
TimesLIVE
Minor in deadly Brakpan crash in court to face culpable homicide charge
Th court postponed the case to August 28 to determine the 12-year-old's criminal capacity.
Image: Supplied
