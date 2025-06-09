A police truck carrying detainees from Pietermaritzburg to Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal crashed on Monday morning.
The vehicle hit the guard rail and overturned on the R56 in the Richmond area, police said.
“The detainees and police officers sustained injuries in the accident.
“The truck was being escorted by four police vehicles and the accident scene has been secured, ensuring detainees remain in custody.”
TimesLIVE
Police truck carrying detainees crashes in KZN, no fatalities
Image: Gareth Wilson
TimesLIVE
