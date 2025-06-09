News

Police truck carrying detainees crashes in KZN, no fatalities

By TimesLIVE - 09 June 2025
The accident happened on the R56 in the Richmond area. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A police truck carrying detainees from Pietermaritzburg to Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal crashed on Monday morning.

The vehicle hit the guard rail and overturned on the R56 in the Richmond area, police said.

“The detainees and police officers sustained injuries in the accident.

“The truck was being escorted by four police vehicles and the accident scene has been secured, ensuring detainees remain in custody.”

TimesLIVE

