Student pilot, two others die in light aircraft crash in KZN

By TimesLIVE - 09 June 2025
The pilot departed from Virginia Airport at about 3pm on Sunday. The aircraft failed to reach its destination and was last tracked flying over Ladysmith.
Image: KwaZulu-Natal department of transport

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has offered condolences to the families on receipt of information that a missing light aircraft has been found with all aboard deceased.

A search was initiated after the aircraft, which departed Virginia Airport on Sunday afternoon, did not reach its destination. It was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.

The Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre on Monday confirmed the aeroplane had been found and the three people on board had died.

The investigation will be handed over to the police’s accident and incident investigation division and the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

A student pilot was among those who died, the MEC said.

Pilot, passenger killed in Middelburg Airfield crash

A pilot and passenger on board a Rans-S10 Sakota aircraft were killed at the Middelburg Airfield in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
News
3 weeks ago
