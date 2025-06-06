News

WATCH | Iraqi farmers use sprinklers to grow crops in desert

By Reuters - 09 June 2025

Iraqi farmers are expanding their operations into the desert. Supported by government-subsidised sprinkler systems, some farmers say the shift from flood irrigation to sprinklers has yielded better results.

