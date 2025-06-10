A suspect in at least four murder cases has handed himself over to the police after his picture was widely publicised.
Xabiso Mngcongo, 34, is due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of murder.
The police had offered a reward of up to R50,000 for information leading to the location of Mngcongo.
He was wanted for questioning in connection with murders committed between November 2022 and June 2024 in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha and Joza in Makhanda.
Eastern Cape acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso thanked the media.
“We appreciate the role played by various media with the indirect pressure that was exerted, leading to the person of interest coming out of hiding,” Kupiso said.
“Media became an effective tool in the fight against crime.
“With partnership policing, criminals will have no space to operate.”
Eastern Cape man, 34, to appear in court in connection with multiple murders
Image: SUPPLIED
