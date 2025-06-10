Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and ANC women’s league stalwart Nondumiso Maphazi dies
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has announced the death of Dr Nondumiso Maphazi, a senior member of the ANC Women’s League and former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. She passed away on Monday, 9 June, following a short illness...
