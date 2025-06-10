MEC promises top team on the ground to sort out crisis
Makana in shambles on eve of K-Day derby and National Arts Festival
Makhanda has again faced a prolonged water outage, infuriating residents who are questioning how the hapless Makana municipality will deal with an influx of visitors expected this week for a major school derby and the National Arts Festival later in June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.