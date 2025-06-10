Parents must play leading role in initiation safety, say kings
As the Eastern Cape prepares to launch the 2025 winter traditional initiation season, the province’s monarchs have jointly sounded the alarm over continued negligence and deaths at initiation schools, urging parents to take full responsibility for their sons’ safety...
