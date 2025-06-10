President, chief justice mourn the death of former EC judge president Temba Sangoni

Former Eastern Cape judge president Temba Sangoni died in Johannesburg on Tuesday after a short illness, according to his family.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the death of Sangoni was a devastating loss to his family and immediate community and was a profound loss to the judiciary and the country's legal heritage.
“Judge Sangoni lived for justice and the improvement of the material conditions of communities in the Eastern Cape and elsewhere through constitutionally sound, progressive jurisprudence.
“Under his leadership, the judiciary in the Eastern Cape also applied its mind collectively and individually to matters pertaining to the development of this economically vital province,” Ramaphosa said.
The office of the chief justice said Sangoni’s illustrious career was marked by his profound commitment to the rule of law and the transformation of South Africa’s legal landscape.
Appointed as judge president of the Eastern Cape high court, he served with distinction until his retirement in 2017, leaving an indelible legacy in the annals of the country's legal system.
“His leadership was instrumental in addressing systemic challenges within the Eastern Cape judiciary, including case flow management and access to justice in historically marginalised regions such as Mthatha.
“Beyond the bench, judge Sangoni was a respected senior traditional leader of the Qokolweni-Zimbane Traditional Council in Mthatha, bridging the realms of customary law and constitutional democracy,” the office said.
It said his life was a testament to the ideals of justice, humility and service, principles he upheld as one of the three executors of Nelson Mandela’s estate, alongside George Bizos SC and Justice Dikgang Moseneke.
“Judge Sangoni’s legacy is etched not only in the judgments he delivered but in the lives he touched and the dignity he brought to the profession. We are poorer for his passing but richer for his contributions,” chief justice Mandisa Maya said.
Details regarding memorial services will be communicated in due course
President, chief justice mourn the death of former EC judge president Temba Sangoni
Image: Lulamile Feni
