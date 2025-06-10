Rescue teams are working to reach two children stranded in trees above a river after severe flooding in Slovo Park, Mthatha.
This was confirmed by Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who said additional rescue teams have been dispatched from Gqeberha, East London and the Chris Hani district municipality to reinforce emergency operations in Mthatha, where teams are responding to severe flooding.
Residents in Slovo Park have been trapped on rooftops and in the flooded dam area since the early hours of Tuesday.
In one incident, a school principal from nearby Mqanduli was rescued with the help of community members after his vehicle was swept into a river.
Kupelo said numerous other people have been saved from dangerous high-water levels, with emergency calls starting at 4am.
Many who were stranded have been rescued, while helicopter support is being used to reach others.
“The department is working in close co-ordination with provincial disaster management teams and engaging with the South African National Defence Force to mobilise further resources,” he said.
Principal's car swept away, people trapped in trees, houses under water in Mthatha
Image: Lulamile Feni
TimesLIVE
