Ramaphosa names 31 'eminent people' to champion national dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be calling a national convention on August 15, which will set the agenda for the national dialogue.

Ramaphosa also announced the appointment of an eminent persons group of 31 people, who he said will guide and champion the national dialogue and act as the guarantors of an inclusive, constructive and credible process.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the national convention will represent the diversity of the South African nation and will be a representative gathering, bringing together government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth and community voices, among others.

“Through their various political, social and other formations, in their workplaces, in places of worship, communities, villages and sites of learning, South Africans will in the months following the national convention be encouraged to be in dialogue to define our nation’s path into the future,” Ramaphosa said.

The views, concerns and proposals that will emerge will be brought together at a second national convention, planned for the beginning of next year.

Ramaphosa said there was broad agreement that given the challenges the country was facing at the moment, the national dialogue should be convened.

“The idea of holding a dialogue is not a new concept in our country. In many ways having dialogues is part of our DNA as a nation. At every important moment in the history of our country, we have come together as a nation to confront our challenges and forge a path into the future in dialogue with one another.”