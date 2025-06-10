Hotel Sky in Cape Town says an incident in which a man jumped from the hotel's rooftop viewing deck is being investigated by authorities.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the hotel's group director for sales and marketing Inge Dykman confirmed the man had not been a registered hotel guest nor had he bought a ticket for the Sky Hi Ride attraction on the premises.
“The gentleman was a walk-in guest. We have a few walk-in guests at our hotel,” she said.
“He didn't purchase any tickets. It's still under investigation and we're working with the police and forensic services to make sure that whatever information goes out is accurate, but he didn't purchase a ticket to the Sky Hi Ride.”
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk also confirmed the incident is under investigation.
“[The] circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified man whose body was found on Monday afternoon at Lower Long Street, Cape Town CBD, are under investigation. A postmortem will be conducted to determine race, age and cause of death. An inquest was registered for investigation,” he said.
According to Dykman, the man accessed the 28th floor, which includes the rooftop viewing deck above the Sky Hi Ride.
“There’s no relation to the Sky Hi Ride. He went to the 28th floor which is on top of the Sky Ride, at the viewing deck, and he then went over [to] the balustrade and jumped over there.”
Rooftop tragedy: Man who died after jumping from roof was not a guest, says Cape Town hotel
Journalist
Image: Hotel Sky
Hotel Sky in Cape Town says an incident in which a man jumped from the hotel's rooftop viewing deck is being investigated by authorities.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the hotel's group director for sales and marketing Inge Dykman confirmed the man had not been a registered hotel guest nor had he bought a ticket for the Sky Hi Ride attraction on the premises.
“The gentleman was a walk-in guest. We have a few walk-in guests at our hotel,” she said.
“He didn't purchase any tickets. It's still under investigation and we're working with the police and forensic services to make sure that whatever information goes out is accurate, but he didn't purchase a ticket to the Sky Hi Ride.”
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk also confirmed the incident is under investigation.
“[The] circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified man whose body was found on Monday afternoon at Lower Long Street, Cape Town CBD, are under investigation. A postmortem will be conducted to determine race, age and cause of death. An inquest was registered for investigation,” he said.
According to Dykman, the man accessed the 28th floor, which includes the rooftop viewing deck above the Sky Hi Ride.
“There’s no relation to the Sky Hi Ride. He went to the 28th floor which is on top of the Sky Ride, at the viewing deck, and he then went over [to] the balustrade and jumped over there.”
Dykman said safety measures are in place at the hotel. “There are security cameras and it is clear you can’t just jump from the building. You have to climb over steep balustrades. Children under 12 are not allowed. There are safety checks every day before we do anything because we have a hotel, firstly, so any hotel has those safety and security measures with rooftops and all of that,” she said.
The hotel's MD Paul Kelley expressed the hotel’s condolences. “Hotel Sky Cape Town confirms with the deepest sadness that a tragic and isolated incident occurred at the hotel today [Monday] involving a walk-in visitor who took his own life by jumping off the hotel rooftop,” he said.
“We are devastated by this unexpected event and our heartfelt condolences go out to the individual’s family and loved ones.
“It is important for us to recognise mental health illness and depression and to recognise where people need help and assistance and to never take these incidents for granted as a community. Hotel Sky Cape Town would like to reiterate that this incident had nothing to do with Sky Hi Ride, as these two areas are separate locations.
“Hotel Sky Cape Town remains a safe and secure environment for guests, visitors and staff, which fully complies with international and local safety and security measures. The SA Police Service and relevant authorities have conducted a full investigation.
“We have extended support to all those affected by this tragedy. Our sincere condolences again to family and friends of this gentleman.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos