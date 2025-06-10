The Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday hearing a legal challenge against the conduct of Operation Dudula and some of its office-bearers.
The application by Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, the South African Informal Traders Forum, the Inner City Federation and Abahlali BaseMjondolo wants to stop Operation Dudula from, among other things, intimidating, harassing or assaulting individuals its followers identify as being foreign nationals.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Operation Dudula in court over xenophobia allegations
Courtesy of SABC
The Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday hearing a legal challenge against the conduct of Operation Dudula and some of its office-bearers.
The application by Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, the South African Informal Traders Forum, the Inner City Federation and Abahlali BaseMjondolo wants to stop Operation Dudula from, among other things, intimidating, harassing or assaulting individuals its followers identify as being foreign nationals.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos