Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%
SA’s huge informal sector must be counted , says Gerrie Fourie
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is calling on South Africa to rethink its unemployment metric, contending that when the vast informal sector is taken into account, the headline figure of 32.9% could be closer to 10%...
