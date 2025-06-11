DEVASTATING DELUGE | Lives lost, schoolchildren swept away as heavy rains cause widespread flooding
Ten children missing after scholar transport bus washed away, 12 more dead in other incidents
Ten children are missing, feared drowned after their 22-seater scholar transport bus, travelling to Jumba Senior School early on Tuesday, was washed away by floodwaters and gale-force winds at Efata near Mthatha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.