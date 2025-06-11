According to Duma, his department, in collaboration with the ARCC, mobilised to assist in the search, taking into account severe weather conditions as forecast by the SA Weather Service.
Family raised alarm on light aircraft crash which claimed three students
A light aircraft crash claimed the lives of three students after it departed Virginia Airport in Durban on Sunday afternoon.
The aircraft was last tracked flying over Ladysmith before losing contact, which prompted a large-scale search and rescue operation.
KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC) notified authorities that the student-piloted aircraft had gone missing shortly after 3pm.
The aircraft was en route to Johannesburg and scheduled to refuel in Greytown after a change in flight plan from the original stop in Mnambithi.
KwaZulu-Natal traffic anchor Ayanda Msweli said the alarm was first raised early on Monday morning by the family of student pilot Nqobile Biyela.
“The student pilot’s mom, who was in Johannesburg, and another relative in Empangeni, contacted us at about 7am to report the aircraft missing. The student’s aunt clarified that the mother would follow up as they were urgently seeking help to locate the [aircraft].”
Student pilot, two others die in light aircraft crash in KZN
According to Duma, his department, in collaboration with the ARCC, mobilised to assist in the search, taking into account severe weather conditions as forecast by the SA Weather Service.
The department also worked closely with the head of department Siboniso Mbhele, co-ordinating efforts with local transport forums in Umgungundlovu and Uthukela districts and activated community leaders to assist.
The wreckage of the aircraft was discovered on Monday morning in the Midlands, confirming the deaths of the three occupants — student pilots Biyela, 23, and Lulama “Lwazi” Msane, 23, and medical student Siphesihle Buthelezi, 20.
Duma expressed his condolences, adding the crash happened in Youth Month.
“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these promising young individuals. This is a tragic moment for all of us.”
According to Msweli, the aircraft was one of a group of three flying from Durban to Johannesburg.
“Three aircraft left Durban for Johannesburg. The plan was to refuel in Mnambithi, but it was changed to Greytown.”
The first aircraft encountered difficulty during its approach and crash-landed in a nearby field near Greytown Airport. “That plane wasn’t able to land properly and crashed in bushy terrain,” said Msweli. “The two pilots on board were not injured.”
The second aircraft landed safely, refuelled and continued its journey.
The third plane, flown by Biyela, never made it to its destination. “It crashed into a field filled with gumtrees. There were three people on board,” said Msweli.
Duma said the crash is being investigated by SAPS and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and a report is expected from the SACAA accident and incident investigation division within 30 days.
“The report will serve as a source of comfort for the families. We are aware that postmortem examinations will be essential in identifying the causes, injuries and survival factors of this crash.”
Eagle Air, the aviation school at which the students were training, said the loss was a blow for the aviation industry.
“As a close-knit aviation family, we feel this loss profoundly. This is a painful moment for all of us — one that hits close to home. We are heartbroken by this devastating loss and extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed.”
In honour of the victims Eagle Air announced the temporary suspension of its flight operations.
“We will close our flight school for the coming week to provide space for mourning and reflection. This time will be dedicated to supporting the families, our staff, our students and the broader community who are grieving.”
