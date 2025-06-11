Gift of the Givers has significantly expanded its operations in the Eastern Cape in response to severe localised flooding in the Amathole and OR Tambo district municipalities.
The devastating floods have caused extensive damage, particularly in Butterworth and Mthatha, leaving nearly 10,000 people displaced.
The death toll rose to 49 on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay, emergency teams have been deployed to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to families evacuated to community halls in Butterworth, Nelson Mandela Bay and Mthatha.
“We’ve deployed two water tanker trucks to Butterworth for seven days following the damage to the town’s water treatment plant, which has cut off the water supply,” Sablay said.
FLOOD DISASTER | Gift of the Givers ramps up relief efforts in Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
The humanitarian organisation has brought in additional supplies and resources from other provinces to support relief efforts, with full-scale operations set to be extended to the Mthatha area in the coming days.
Gift of the Givers will work in co-ordination with the OR Tambo District Municipality to ensure a comprehensive response to the disaster.
In a significant development, Gift of the Givers’ specialised search and rescue teams will arrive in Mthatha on Wednesday to assist in locating missing people, at the request of acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso.
“We commend the ongoing efforts of the SAPS diving unit and rescue teams,” Sablay said.
Gift of the Givers has expressed gratitude to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams and all supporting municipalities and disaster management teams for their collaboration during this critical time.
