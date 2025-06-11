Nkabane landed in hot water several weeks ago after it emerged that she had appointed controversial and politically connected people to chair the boards of the SETAs.
Higher education minister keeps up stonewalling on 'SETA panel'
Nobuhle Nkabane asks for deadline extension at last minute
Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane continues to dig in her heels over the submission to parliament of the names of the “independent selection panel” she relied on to make controversial appointments to SETA boards last month.
Nkabane had until the close of business on Wednesday to submit records and minutes of the meeting of the “independent panel” that she says advised on the appointments of the chairpersons of Sector Education and Training Authorities that she was last month ordered to reverse by the presidency.
But at the eleventh-hour on Wednesday, it emerged that Nkabane wrote a letter dated June 10 to Tebego Letsie, an ANC MP who chairs the portfolio committee on higher education, asking that the June 10 deadline be extended by a further 20 days, to June 20.
The higher education committee had given her the deadline of June 11 last week after she refused to disclose the names and full details of her “independent panel” at a heated meeting, with Nkabane citing the Protection of Personal Information Act.
Fedusa welcomes withdrawal of Seta board chairpersons
Nkabane landed in hot water several weeks ago after it emerged that she had appointed controversial and politically connected people to chair the boards of the SETAs.
Among them were Buyambo Mantashe, the son of minerals minister Gwede Mantashe who was once deputised by Nkabane in that portfolio. Also on the controversial list were former KZN premier Nomusa Ncube-Dube, former KZN MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu and Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku.
The move has pitted Nkabane against President Cyril Ramaphosa, who first ordered her to withdraw the names and most recently also asked her to submit a report to him on the matter.
Sources in the higher echelons are adamant that Nkabane’s stonewalling on this issue is slowly catching up with her and she will soon run out of options, with some casting doubt on the existence of the “independent selection panel”.
In her letter to Letsie, which has since been shared with all members of the higher education committee, she placed on “record and confirm my full intention to comply with the portfolio committee’s request”.
Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary committee
Again citing the POPIA and the Promotion of Access to Information Act, Nkabane said she needed more time to ensure that the information she was preparing to send to parliament would be disclosed in a lawful manner.
She told her oversight committee that she had been “assured that I am legally permitted to disclosed the panellists’ details in a lawful manner”.
“For these reasons and in acknowledgment of the panellists’ rights to privacy, I have written to each of the members of the selection and evaluation panel and advised them of my intention to comply with the portfolio committee’s request.
“However, it remains unlikely that my engagements with them will be completed by the 11 June 2025 deadline. In the circumstances, and to allow the panel members an opportunity to respond to my letter or exercise whatever right they may have, I request an extension of the deadline to 30 June 2025.”
The higher education committee was expected to discuss its response to Nkabane’s deadline request in the coming days.
