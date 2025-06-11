A mother and son were killed in a shooting incident in Hillary, near Durban, on Wednesday evening.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that at about 7.45pm on Wednesday evening, their crew responded to numerous calls about a shooting incident on Sarnia Road, near Stella Road in the Hillary area.
“On arrival, paramedics found the SAPS already in attendance and were shown into a house. Paramedics found two people, believed to be a mother in her 60s and a male, believed to be her son, in his 30s, who had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. Paramedics assessed both of them. However, they showed no signs of life, and both were declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.
He said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, however SAPS were in attendance and would be investigating further.
TimesLIVE
Mother and son shot and killed in Durban
Image: Supplied
A mother and son were killed in a shooting incident in Hillary, near Durban, on Wednesday evening.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that at about 7.45pm on Wednesday evening, their crew responded to numerous calls about a shooting incident on Sarnia Road, near Stella Road in the Hillary area.
“On arrival, paramedics found the SAPS already in attendance and were shown into a house. Paramedics found two people, believed to be a mother in her 60s and a male, believed to be her son, in his 30s, who had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. Paramedics assessed both of them. However, they showed no signs of life, and both were declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.
He said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, however SAPS were in attendance and would be investigating further.
TimesLIVE
ADM official gunned down in suspected hit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos