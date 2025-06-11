News

Mother and son shot and killed in Durban

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 11 June 2025
A woman in her 60s and a male in his 30s,believed to be her son, were shot and killed on Wednesday night.
Image: Supplied

A mother and son were killed in a shooting incident in Hillary, near Durban, on Wednesday evening.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that at about 7.45pm on Wednesday evening, their crew responded to numerous calls about a shooting incident on Sarnia Road, near Stella Road in the Hillary area.

“On arrival, paramedics found the SAPS already in attendance and were shown into a house. Paramedics found two people, believed to be a mother in her 60s and a male, believed to be her son, in his 30s, who had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. Paramedics assessed both of them. However, they showed no signs of life, and both were declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

He said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, however SAPS were in attendance and would be investigating further.

TimesLIVE

