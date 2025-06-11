Nyandeni to sell land for housing to ease travel pain of civil servants
Decision in response to increasing demand for residences in Libode
In trying to help address the daily commutes that civil servants have to make from Mthatha to Libode, more than 30km away, Nyandeni municipal bosses have announced plans to sell or lease at least 85 residential sites belonging to the local authority...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.