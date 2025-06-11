After months of frustration for motorists, the transport department has confirmed the country’s only driver’s licence card printing machine is now up and running.
The machine broke down on February 5, halting production and creating a backlog of 747,748 licence cards.
Gauteng leads the list with more than 250,000 outstanding cards, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
To catch up, the Driving Licence Card Agency will extend staff working hours — but the backlog also depends on how many new orders arrive each day.
With long waits, outdated systems and only one card printing machine serving the country, is it time for a complete rethink?
POLL | Is it time for the government to rethink how we issue driver’s licences?
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter
After months of frustration for motorists, the transport department has confirmed the country’s only driver’s licence card printing machine is now up and running.
The machine broke down on February 5, halting production and creating a backlog of 747,748 licence cards.
Gauteng leads the list with more than 250,000 outstanding cards, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
To catch up, the Driving Licence Card Agency will extend staff working hours — but the backlog also depends on how many new orders arrive each day.
With long waits, outdated systems and only one card printing machine serving the country, is it time for a complete rethink?
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos