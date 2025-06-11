Slow, hippy, happy life for turtle Gloria who was blinded and jaw broken by a boat
Gloria is hard to spot at first. But East London Aquarium manager and marine biologist Siani Tinley knows that she will come up for the titbit of sardine clutched in the blue plastic feeding stick made right here in the facility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.