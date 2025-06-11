News Editors Choice

Suspect in Likhona Fose murder was previously convicted for attempted murder

His previous case was from 2007

11 June 2025
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, 39, is accused of the murder of teenager Likhona Fose in Roodepoort.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The Roodepoort magistrate's court heard on Wednesday that the suspect in the case of murdered teenager Likhona Fose was previously convicted for attempted murder and armed robbery.

The smiling Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, 39, appeared in court on a charge of premeditated murder.

His previous conviction was disclosed by his Legal Aid lawyer Asanda Qwabe, who said the case was from 2007.

Mnisi was taken in for questioning on Monday before being arrested. Despite this week's cold spell, his lawyer said he had not been allocated a bed nor a blanket when he was taken to the Krugersdorp prison.

His case was remanded to June 18 for a bail application and further investigations.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state needed time to gather evidence.

“He is charged with premeditated murder, which falls under the offences within the ambit of schedule six. As the NPA we will oppose his release on bail,” she said.

The state did not yet have adequate information about Mnisi. “Investigations are ongoing. As the NPA we are not in a position to divulge at this stage whether he had previous or pending cases, and neither can we confirm at this stage that he was released on parole,” she added.

Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Joburg, was found deceased on June 1.

